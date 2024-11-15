Nunavut Tunngavik announces $100 vouchers for voters

By Kira Wronska Dorward Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In order to encourage voter participation in the Dec. 9 presidential election, land claims organization Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI) is running multiple incentive programs, which include providing $100 vouchers to all participating eligible voters, hosting an all-candidates debate and providing a $5,000 Canadian North credit to each candidate to support their travel to communities for campaigning purposes. All eligible voters who cast ballots at polling stations during advance polls on Dec. 2, mobile polls between Dec. 3–6, or on election day on Dec. 9 will receive a voucher worth $100, which may be redeemed for a gift card or charge on account at voters’ local Co-op store by Dec. 31, 2024. Eligible voters in two Nunavut communities without a Co-op — Arviat…



