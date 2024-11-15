Uncategorized

Ojibway National Urban Park Push Gains Momentum as Bill C-248 Passes First Hurdle

November 15, 2024 29 views

By Aaron Mahoney Local Journalism Initiative Reporter PROTECT MY OJIBWAY National Urban Park FOREVER … Pass BILL C-248. Is what’s was stated on lawn signs created by the Friends of Ojibway Prairie and the Wildlands League. And they were distributed by the office of Brian Masse, NDP MP for Windsor-West, who co-hosted a launch event with the help of Unifor and an elementary-school teacher’s union at Mic Mac Park. Supporters of the proposed Ojibway National Urban Park picked up their signs, posters and free bbq during the rainy afternoon. Bill C-248 which Masse introduced in 2022 on the floor of the House of Commons has finally passed. Now, it must be approved in the Senate to receive a national urban park designation. And the Friends of Ojibway Prairie, the Wildlands…

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

Do you live in a floodplain? How the City of Courtenay is managing flood risk

November 15, 2024 31

By Madeline Dunnett Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There’s no silver bullet when it comes to managing…

Read more
Uncategorized

Nunavut Tunngavik announces $100 vouchers for voters

November 15, 2024 29

By Kira Wronska Dorward Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In order to encourage voter participation in the…

Read more