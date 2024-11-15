Ojibway National Urban Park Push Gains Momentum as Bill C-248 Passes First Hurdle

By Aaron Mahoney Local Journalism Initiative Reporter PROTECT MY OJIBWAY National Urban Park FOREVER … Pass BILL C-248. Is what’s was stated on lawn signs created by the Friends of Ojibway Prairie and the Wildlands League. And they were distributed by the office of Brian Masse, NDP MP for Windsor-West, who co-hosted a launch event with the help of Unifor and an elementary-school teacher’s union at Mic Mac Park. Supporters of the proposed Ojibway National Urban Park picked up their signs, posters and free bbq during the rainy afternoon. Bill C-248 which Masse introduced in 2022 on the floor of the House of Commons has finally passed. Now, it must be approved in the Senate to receive a national urban park designation. And the Friends of Ojibway Prairie, the Wildlands…
