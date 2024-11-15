Do you live in a floodplain? How the City of Courtenay is managing flood risk

By Madeline Dunnett Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There’s no silver bullet when it comes to managing flood risk and damage, but using a variety of tactics over time could help. That’s what the City of Courtenay is doing as part of its flood management plan to protect infrastructure and homes as climate change-related flood events become more frequent and severe. The City of Courtenay was built alongside the Courtenay River, with many low-lying sections of the city situated within the river’s floodplain. Floodplains are areas adjacent to a river or moving water, and their geography places them at high risk for flooding and erosion. Floodplains provide rich soil that supports agriculture, but building so close to (and within) one also puts areas of the city at risk when flood events…



