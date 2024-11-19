Squamish Nation designers showcase empowering collections at Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week

By Abby Luciano Local Jouranlism Initiative Reporter Every piece of clothing tells a story. Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chief Chepximiya Siyam (Janice George) carefully wove mountain goat wool together for hours to create a hood as worn by her grandfather when he received his ancestral name. George’s work is just one of the pieces featured at Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week (VIFW) from Nov. 20 to 23. Nearly 30 designers will have their collections on the runway, each telling a story that reflects identity, land and community through art. “I think it’s really special,” George said. “That’s probably the most meaningful piece, they all are. When you’re weaving, you’re putting your energy and love, whatever you’re feeling at the time.” This year marks George’s second time in the fashion show. George…



Register This content is for Print Subscription Only members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice