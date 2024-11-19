Uncategorized

$375M announced for Indigenous-led conservation in Northwest Territories

November 19, 2024 19 views

The Canadian Press-K’ahsho Got’ine guardians Twyla Edgi-Masuzumi, John Tobac and Buddy Gully pulled more than 300 fish out of the waters last week, distributing them to community members in the Northwest Territories who often struggle with the high cost of food. “It’s very expensive to live here … There’s a lot of people struggling out here,” said Edgi-Masuzumi. Gathering food for communities is just the start of the work they do: they locate missing boaters, help with hide tanning and language camps, started their own water-monitoring initiative and are working to revitalize the trails their ancestors used to travel on. “They’ve walked thousands and thousands of miles, and just having that feeling of walking in their footsteps is amazing,” Edgi-Masuzumi said. But their work through the Indigenous Guardians program, while…

