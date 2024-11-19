Travel Nunavut brings back awards ceremony at annual conference

By Kira Wronska Dorward Local Journalism Initiative Travel Nunavut held its annual conference in Iqaluit from Nov. 6-8 and set aside some of that time to recognize extraordinary achievement. After two days of panel discussions, professional development courses and presentations covering the organization’s strategic plan, the importance of the cultural sector, community engagement and the future of the travel industry in the territory, attendees enjoyed an awards ceremony. “The conference aims to highlight the critical role that travel plays as a lifeline for the communities within the region,” said this year’s new Travel Nunavut president, Alex Stubbing. “The conference’s holistic approach to tourism development reflects the complexities inherent in the Arctic environment.” The evening began with an adventure film and presentation by Sarah MacNair Landry and Erik Boomer, airing a…



