Uncategorized

Travel Nunavut brings back awards ceremony at annual conference

November 19, 2024 22 views

By Kira Wronska Dorward Local Journalism Initiative Travel Nunavut held its annual conference in Iqaluit from Nov. 6-8 and set aside some of that time to recognize extraordinary achievement. After two days of panel discussions, professional development courses  and presentations covering the organization’s strategic plan, the  importance of the cultural sector, community engagement and the future  of the travel industry in the territory, attendees enjoyed an awards  ceremony. “The conference aims to highlight the critical role that travel plays  as a lifeline for the communities within the region,” said this  year’s new Travel Nunavut president, Alex Stubbing. “The conference’s  holistic approach to tourism development reflects the complexities  inherent in the Arctic environment.” The evening began with an adventure film and presentation by Sarah  MacNair Landry and Erik Boomer, airing a…

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

Tories call on Boissoneault to resign amid apology over Indigenous ancestry claims

November 19, 2024 21

The Canadian Press-Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no…

Read more
Uncategorized

‘Building the business model’ for road and port project

November 19, 2024 17

The Grays Bay Road and Port project, which stretches from the Northwest Passage to near Kugluktuk,…

Read more