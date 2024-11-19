Uncategorized

‘Building the business model’ for road and port project

November 19, 2024

The Grays Bay Road and Port project, which stretches from the Northwest Passage to near Kugluktuk, has entered the next stage of  development. “There are several things going on here in parallel,” said Brendan  Bell, CEO for proponent West Kitikmeot Resources Corporation. “[Last  year] was really about proponent transfer, from KIA [Kitikmeot Inuit  Association] to West Kitikmeot Resources; 2024 is about stakeholder  engagement, community engagement, discussing the project with regulators  and stakeholders and allowed us to confirm the project scope… We  needed to update and confirm project scope, so we did that. “We also filed with regulators,” Bell continued. “Now we’re waiting  to hear back from regulators. They could say one of two things: this  should go to environmental assessment — now we’ve recommended it go to  environmental assessment (EA)….

