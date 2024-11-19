Tories call on Boissoneault to resign amid apology over Indigenous ancestry claims

The Canadian Press-Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired. The House of Commons has been mired in a filibuster for nearly two months now, as the Conservatives demand the government hand over documents to the RCMP in a case of alleged government misspending on a green technology fund. That continued Monday but in question period Conservative attention shifted to Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, who three days ago apologized for not being more clear about his Indigenous identity. He previously referred to himself as a “non-status adopted Cree” and said his great-grandmother was a “full-blooded Cree woman.” He…



