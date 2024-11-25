National News
Bekevar Wind project comes online

November 25, 2024

After years of planning and construction, the Bekevar Wind and Power Line Project southeast of Kipling is at the energize stage, officially going online Nov. 14. “There are 36 turbines up, and they should all be fully operational shortly after the event,” said Rebecca Acikahte, Business Development Manager for Cowessess Ventures. The Cowessess First Nation (through their Awasis Nehiyawewini Energy Development Limited Partnership) partnered with Innagreen Investments back in 2019 to develop a facility in the RMs of Hazelwood and Kingsley, just north of Moose Mountain Provincial Park. Five years later, the 202 MW project will be adding enough electricity to the SaskPower grid to power an average of 100,000 Saskatchewan homes. In order to make the connection from those three dozen turbines to the grid, a new 230kV single…

