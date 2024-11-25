Ottawa delivers apology, $45M in compensation for Nunavik Inuit dog slaughter

Nunavik (CP-)The federal government has apologized for its role in the killing of sled dogs in Nunavik between the mid-1950s and the late 1960s. In Kangiqsujuaq, a Nunavik village in Northern Quebec, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree also announced $45 million in compensation for Inuit in the region. “The dog slaughter occurred across Nunavik, spreading grief and devastation from the brutality. For this, words are not enough to express the sorrow and regret we feel,” Anandasangaree said at a ceremony Saturday afternoon. “The federal government takes responsibility for its role in the dog slaughter. Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, federal officials knew that the dog slaughter was occurring and allowed it to continue, aware that Inuit way of life, health, and wellbeing depended on the dogs. “On behalf of the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice