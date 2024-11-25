National News
ticker

How public funds are being used to lure private dollars in race for climate financing

November 25, 2024 40 views

Canadian Press-The trillion-dollar question these days is where the huge sums of money needed to address climate change are going to come from, especially for developing countries. Getting governments to put up more was the big focus at the UN climate conference that wrapped this week, but as seen by a wave of criticism about weak funding commitments, alternatives are needed too. “There’s just not enough money from government sources,” Catherine McKenna, chief executive of Climate and Nature Solutions and former federal environment minister, said in an interview. To help narrow the substantial gap, there’s an increasing push to use something called blended finance, which uses scarce public dollars to sweeten the financials of a project enough that it makes sense for the private sector to invest. “We need to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Bekevar Wind project comes online

November 25, 2024 37

After years of planning and construction, the Bekevar Wind and Power Line Project southeast of Kipling…

Read more
National News

Ottawa delivers apology, $45M in compensation for Nunavik Inuit dog slaughter

November 25, 2024 39

Nunavik (CP-)The federal government has apologized for its role in the killing of sled dogs in…

Read more