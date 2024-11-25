Indigenous writers get chance to win publishing contract

National News
Indigenous writers have the chance to win a publishing contract in the Second Story Press’ ongoing writing contest. Second Story Press has begun accepting submissions for its fourth Indigenous Writing Contest, in partnership with GoodMinds.com. Indigenous writers ages 18 and up are invited to submit their manuscripts by January 31, 2025 through Second Story Press’ Submittable link: https://secondstorypress.submittable.com/submit The jury will announce a winning manuscript in spring 2025, offering the author a publishing contract with Second Story Press. The jury will be announced before the contest deadline, and will be particularly interested in contemporary stories with an urban setting. All entrants must be citizens or permanent residents of Canada. The contest is open to manuscripts written for young children, middle grade, young adult or adult audiences. The contest is open…

