Statement by the Prime Minister on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

November 25, 2024 Ottawa, Ontario The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the start of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence: “On this International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we renew our shared commitment to ending gender-based violence. “Every day, people around the world are victims of violence simply because of their sex, gender, or perceived gender. Women and girls from certain groups – such as Indigenous, Black, and racialized communities, immigrant and refugee populations, those living in Northern and remote communities, people in 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and those with disabilities – are at an even greater risk of experiencing violence. This is unacceptable. Together, we have the power to change it….



