National News
ticker

Federal minister to apologize for Nunavik sled dog slaughter

November 25, 2024 41 views

Gary Anandasangaree, the federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, plans to apologize to Nunavik Inuit for the killing of their qimmit, or sled dogs, during the 1950s and 1960s, in a visit to Kangiqsujuaq on Saturday. The apology is scheduled to take place at the Kangiqsujuaq Community Centre at 4:45 p.m. There are plans to broadcast the event in Inuktitut on the Taqramiut Nipingat Inc. regional radio station. The event is open to the public and will be followed by a feast, Anandasangaree’s office confirmed. Anandasangaree announced his intention to deliver an apology in person on behalf of the federal government earlier this month during the Inuit-Crown partnership committee meeting in Ottawa. In 2010, retired Superior Court Judge Jean-Jacques Croteau wrote a report following an inquiry that looked into allegations concerning…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Bekevar Wind project comes online

November 25, 2024 35

After years of planning and construction, the Bekevar Wind and Power Line Project southeast of Kipling…

Read more
National News

Ottawa delivers apology, $45M in compensation for Nunavik Inuit dog slaughter

November 25, 2024 34

Nunavik (CP-)The federal government has apologized for its role in the killing of sled dogs in…

Read more