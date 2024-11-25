Federal minister to apologize for Nunavik sled dog slaughter

Gary Anandasangaree, the federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, plans to apologize to Nunavik Inuit for the killing of their qimmit, or sled dogs, during the 1950s and 1960s, in a visit to Kangiqsujuaq on Saturday. The apology is scheduled to take place at the Kangiqsujuaq Community Centre at 4:45 p.m. There are plans to broadcast the event in Inuktitut on the Taqramiut Nipingat Inc. regional radio station. The event is open to the public and will be followed by a feast, Anandasangaree’s office confirmed. Anandasangaree announced his intention to deliver an apology in person on behalf of the federal government earlier this month during the Inuit-Crown partnership committee meeting in Ottawa. In 2010, retired Superior Court Judge Jean-Jacques Croteau wrote a report following an inquiry that looked into allegations concerning…



