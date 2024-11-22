Business
Blueberry River Resources shuts down amid financial struggles and governance issues

November 22, 2024 38 views

BUICK, B.C. — Blueberry River First Nation’s (BRFN) economic arm, Blueberry River Resources (BRR), has announced it will cease operations effective immediately. A press release by the company says an in-depth financial analysis presented to BRR’s board of directors rendered BRR unable to maintain an income stream or assets. BRFN family councillors instructed BRR leadership to cut ties with the organization in October. “Governance challenges, negative actions and a lack of income stream has rendered BRR to cease operations,” reads the statement, dated Tuesday, November 12th. “Without a supportive governance framework from BRFN Council, BRR cannot execute its strategic plan and maintain a sustainable path forward.” BRR was formed in late 2022, with former Fort St. John mayor Lori Ackerman as its Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Judy Desjarlais…

