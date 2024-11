Broken taillight leads to charges

By Austin Evans Writer A broken taillight led to an Ohsweken resident getting caught driving without a license. Six Nations Police officers, on general patrol, spotted a car travelling on Onondaga Road with a nonoperational taillight on October 15 at 3:35 am. Police spoke to the man driving the car after conducting a traffic stop. Policesaid the driver told them he did not have a valid driver’s license. Police issued an Approved Screening Device Demand to check the driver’s sobriety, which came back with an alert warning. As a result of the investigation, police arrested 36-year-old Ohsweken resident Andrew Hill, charging him with operation while prohibited and driving a motor vehicle in contravention of conditions. Hill is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford on November…



