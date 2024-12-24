Walking through a winterland of gifts

By Lynda Powless Editor A jam-packed Winter Market by the Grand River drew huge crowds over the weekend all looking for that unique Christmas gift. The annual Winter Market by the Grand is fast becoming the place to go for Christmas shoppers looking for that unique Six Nations’ gift. There were crafters, artists, bead work, silverwork and more. The market, organized annually by Dakota and Jesse Brant doesn’t just bring together great shopping for holiday buyers but features entertainment to keep shoppers happy and of course food! From Smoke Dancers to a Baby Pageant crowning the Mister and Miss Grand River Winter Baby. Over 40 vendors packed the Gathering Place by the Grand along with that special someone everyone wants to see at this time of the year Santa Claus!…
