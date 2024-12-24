In 2025 the message is simple…do better!

The year is slipping away and along with it the country found itself watching a Prime Minister imploding and a country nervously watching knowing the only thing that could save the federal government was slipping off for the holidays. Instead of worrying about 2024, that’s history, we are looking ahead to 2025, albeit with a bit of nervous trepidation about what is to come politically on the national and local scene. But what to hope for 2025? Simply put…better. We look for all politicians at all levels to simply do better. We watched as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imploded and interestingly enough watched Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford shine. Ford and premiers across the country took the bull by the horns and came together to take on the coming Trump government,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice