Trump order seeks to change the name of North America’s tallest peak from Denali to Mount McKinley

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump issued an executive order Monday calling for North America’s tallest peak — Denali in Alaska — to be renamed Mount McKinley, reviving an idea he’d floated years ago and drawing a rebuke from Alaska’s Republican senior senator. The order came hours after Trump, who took office for a second time Monday, said he planned to “restore the name of a great president, William McKinley, to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs. President McKinley made our country very rich through tariffs and through talent.” U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski in a statement said she disagrees strongly with Trump wanting to change Denali’s name. “Our nation’s tallest mountain, which has been called Denali for thousands of years, must continue to be known…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice