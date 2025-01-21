National News
Climate change is fuelling Trump’s desire to tap into Canada’s water and Arctic resources

January 21, 2025 30 views

By Tricia Stadnyk Rising temperatures, a melting Arctic and increasing global water and resource scarcity are behind United States President Donald Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st American state. A geopolitical storm is brewing in the Arctic, accelerated by climate change and a play for global domination of Arctic land, coastline and trade routes that provide access to massive reserves of critical minerals, oil, gas and water. The second Trump administration is aware of both the new opportunities and risks as global temperatures shatter new records and thresholds, and an ice-free Arctic becomes a possibility. Land resources The Arctic is home to a wealth of critical minerals (called rare earth elements) that can withstand extreme cold and pressure changes, making them essential for the space industry, technology and green…

