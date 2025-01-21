B.C. First Nations leader reverses stance on Northern Gateway pipeline after Trump

By Chuck Chiang The president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs is reversing his previous opposition to the scrapped Northern Gateway pipeline project linking Alberta to the Pacific Ocean. Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says while he “really fought against” Northern Gateway’s construction before it was scuttled in 2016, that was a “different time” and Canada now has “no choice” but to reconsider. That comes after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith suggested on social media that construction of the pipeline needs to “immediately start” to diversify the country’s export markets, in light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs on Canadian exports. Phillip says he’s concerned that if Canada doesn’t “build that kind of infrastructure, Trump will,” and would do so without “any consideration for the environment or the rule of…



