Ginoogaming First Nation former chief passes

January 21, 2025 28 views

GINOOGAMING FIRST NATION – Ginoogaming First Nation (GFN) is mourning the passing of former Chief Leslie O’Nabigon who passed away Jan.18, 2025 at the age of 65. Chief Sheri Taylor, on behalf of Ginoogaming First Nation Council, sent her condolences to the family, friends and community members.  In a statement she said “We appreciated Leslie’s (former Chief O’Nabigon)  advice on legal files in regards to the protection of our homelands as the new Chief and Council. Having support from a previous Chief meant a lot to us.” Former Chief O’Nabigon passed away peacefully with his family by his side at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Thunder Bay. The statement said, “he sets out for the everlasting homelands knowing that he made his contribution to the betterment of Indigenous Peoples. ” He…

