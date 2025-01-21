National News
Mark Carney secures four more key endorsements in race to become prime minister

January 21, 2025 36 views

By Nick Murray -CP-Liberal leadership hopeful Mark Carney has secured the endorsements of four more current and former cabinet ministers. On Tuesday, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Minister Gary Anandasangaree and former housing minister Sean Fraser all threw their support behind Carney on social media. “He’s literally one of the most respected voices on the economy worldwide, and he’s a fundamentally decent person who cares an awful lot about the country that we all love,” Fraser said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault also endorsed Carney while speaking to reporters at the Liberal cabinet retreat in Montebello, Que. “I’ve know Mark for many years. We’ve worked together on issues of green energy, transition, fighting climate change and the role…

