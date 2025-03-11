Brantford Police continue attempted jewelry store robbery

BRANTFORD-The Brantford Police Service are continuing to investigate an attempted robbery that occurred on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at about 3:30 p.m.at a Lynden Road jewelry store. Polcie said five black male suspects, wearing masks and dressed all in black, attempted to enter the store by smashing the front window. The suspects were unsuccessful in gaining entry and fled the scene. Suspect descriptions are as follows: Suspect #1: Male, black, approx. 17-22 years old, wearing a black hoodie and face covering Suspect #2: Male, black, approx. 17-22 years old, between 5’11”- 6’2” tall, wearing a black jacket, balaclava and sunglasses Suspect #3: Male, black, approx. 17-22 years old, between 5’8”- 5’11” tall, wearing…



