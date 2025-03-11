National News
Grand Erie Public Health warns three new measles exposure areas

March 11, 2025

Grand Erie Public Health (GEPH) is advising community members of three new measles exposure locations in their region. Exposure to the measles virus may have occurred at the following locations, dates, times as indicated: Delhi Community Health Centre Walk-In Clinic, 105 Main St. Delhi, March 7, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Glen Meyer Old Colony School, 1436 1st Concession Rd., Langton, March 3-5, 2025, from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Valley Heights Secondary School – Safety Night, 2561 Highway 59 South, Langton, February 25, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. If you were present at any of the above locations at the identified time(s) or you have been exposed to measles elsewhere in the community, please complete our measles exposure form at www.geph.ca/measlesform. The form will collect information…

