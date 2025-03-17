National News
Montreal police investigating after woman pinned to ground by hotel security guard

March 17, 2025 53 views

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A security company is apologizing to an Inuk woman for the “regrettable” way a guard treated her at a Dorval hotel that serves as an overflow facility for the Ullivik medical boarding home in Montreal. Sevim İlgün, however, says she is “traumatized” from being pinned to the ground by an Ullivik-hired security guard who kicked her out of the hotel on March 6. “I did not sleep for two days because I was in a lot of pain, I was having nightmares of that security sitting on top of me laughing,” she said in an interview. İlgün, an Inuk woman living in Montreal, entered the hotel with a friend around 1:30 a.m. that morning. Her friend was staying at the hotel…

