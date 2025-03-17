Second set of remains found at Manitoba landfill confirmed as Marcedes Myran

By Brittany Hobson A second set of remains found in a Winnipeg-area landfill have been identified as Marcedes Myran, who died at the hands of a serial killer in 2022, RCMP said Monday. The news came after one set of remains found during a search of the Prairie Green landfill was confirmed earlier this month to belong to another victim, Morgan Harris. Myran’s family has been notified, the government said in a news release announcing the findings. “Marcedes Myran we honour you,” Premier Wab Kinew said on social media after the announcement. A search of the landfill began in December for Harris and Myran, and the government announced in late February that possible remains had been discovered. Jeremy Skibicki was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the killing of…



