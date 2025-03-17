National News
ticker

Second set of remains found at Manitoba landfill confirmed as Marcedes Myran

March 17, 2025 22 views

By Brittany Hobson A second set of remains found in a Winnipeg-area landfill have been identified as Marcedes Myran, who died at the hands of a serial killer in 2022, RCMP said Monday. The news came after one set of remains found during a search of the Prairie Green landfill was confirmed earlier this month to belong to another victim, Morgan Harris. Myran’s family has been notified, the government said in a news release announcing the findings. “Marcedes Myran we honour you,” Premier Wab Kinew said on social media after the announcement. A search of the landfill began in December for Harris and Myran, and the government announced in late February that possible remains had been discovered. Jeremy Skibicki was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the killing of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nation gets village site back from pulp company on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

March 17, 2025 25

-CP-The Tla’amin First Nation and forestry giant Domtar have reached an agreement for the nation to…

Read more
National News

MLA wants to help bring 5-year-old girl’s remains back to Fort Smith

March 17, 2025 26

By Tom Taylor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North MLA Richard Edjericon shared a heartbreaking story…

Read more