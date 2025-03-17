National News
First Nation gets village site back from pulp company on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

March 17, 2025 25 views

-CP-The Tla’amin First Nation and forestry giant Domtar have reached an agreement for the nation to reacquire a large portion of a historic village site along the B.C. Sunshine Coast. The nation and Domtar issued a joint statement saying the two sides took part in a ceremony to sign the agreement that was the result of years of work. The nation says the village, called tiskwat, holds both historical and current significance to its people. The agreement involves a large section of Domtar’s former paper mill site in Powell River, B.C., and the nation says it plans to manage part of the land for cultural and environmental values, but will also develop some of it for industry. The Tla’amin says it wants to ensure the lands will also continue to…

