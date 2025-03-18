National News
Report highlights how communities hardest hit by climate change can build resilient water systems

March 18, 2025 5 views

By Dorany Pineda -AP-Malynndra Tome was helping to map livestock ponds in the Navajo Nation when she saw something that inspired her to act. An elderly woman was filling milk jugs with water at the back of a gas station in the Native American reservation, where about 30% of people live without running water. “How can we be living in the United States of America … one of the most powerful countries in the world, and people are living like this here?” asked Tome, a citizen who grew up in the community of Ganado, Arizona, in the nation’s largest Native American reservation at 27,000 square miles (69,930 square kilometers) in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. A report published Tuesday identifies ways historically neglected communities most vulnerable to climate change, like…

