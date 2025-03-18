National News
ticker

Turning medical travel costs program over to Ottawa an ‘option’: Health minister

March 18, 2025 2 views

With federal funding for a program covering Nunavut Inuit’s medical travel costs set to end at the end of this month, Health Minister John Main says turning administration of it back to Ottawa remains an “option.” “Time’s running out,” Main said March 11 of the Non-Insured Health Benefits program during an interview. “We really want to have an agreement in place [with Indigenous Services Canada] so we can plan properly, so we don’t have this huge gap or a huge hole in our budget.” The NIHB is funded by Indigenous Services Canada and administered by the Government of Nunavut. For Inuit in Nunavut, the program covers costs for medical travel and services including vision and dental care. Main also suggested the possibility of turning administration of the program over to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government terminates consumer carbon price

March 18, 2025 1

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, whose rallying cry of “axe the tax” had him riding high in…

Read more
National News

NDP addresses hopes for new session during Prince Albert visit

March 18, 2025 1

By Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald The next session of the…

Read more