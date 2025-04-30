National News
Ancient DNA confirms New Mexico tribe’s link to famed Chaco Canyon site

April 30, 2025 119 views

By Christina Larson For the first time, a federally recognized Indigenous tribe in the U.S. has led research using DNA to show their ancestral history. The Picuris Pueblo, a sovereign nation in New Mexico, has oral histories and cultural traditions that link the tribe to the region of Chaco Canyon, one of the ancient centers of Pueblo culture and society. “We’ve been telling our stories as long as time immemorial,” said Picuris Lt. Gov. Craig Quanchello. But he said those traditions were often “overlooked and erased.” As members of the Picuris Pueblo seek a greater voice in shaping decisions about the future of Chaco Canyon, where debates about oil and gas drilling loom, leaders including Quanchello decided that using DNA sequencing to complement or corroborate their oral histories could be…

