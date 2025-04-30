Assembly of First Nations of Quebec/Labrador take message to Time Square

National News
By Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador First Nations leaders took to Times Square with a billboard message themselves to bring th In a dramatic move that hit  tens of thousands of onlookers the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador’s (AFNQL) First Nations took a very visual message to the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues with a Time Square billboard. The billboard’s message “Indigenous Peoples  Rights: A Call to Respect #UNDRIP in Quebec  played for 24 hours on the Times Square billboard. The video was “a direct and unambiguous appeal to the governments of Quebec and Canada to uphold the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP),” the AFNQL said. AFNQL Regional Chief Francois…

