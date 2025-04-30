Assembly of First Nations of Quebec/Labrador take message to Time Square

By Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador First Nations leaders took to Times Square with a billboard message themselves to bring th In a dramatic move that hit tens of thousands of onlookers the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador’s (AFNQL) First Nations took a very visual message to the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues with a Time Square billboard. The billboard’s message “Indigenous Peoples Rights: A Call to Respect #UNDRIP in Quebec played for 24 hours on the Times Square billboard. The video was “a direct and unambiguous appeal to the governments of Quebec and Canada to uphold the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP),” the AFNQL said. AFNQL Regional Chief Francois…
Related Posts
Ancient DNA confirms New Mexico tribe’s link to famed Chaco Canyon site
April 30, 2025 120
By Christina Larson For the first time, a federally recognized Indigenous tribe in the U.S. has…
Red Dress Day; we must never forget
April 30, 2025 172
By Emily Plihal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, National Red Dress Day is set to be upon…