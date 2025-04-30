National News
Red Dress Day; we must never forget

April 30, 2025 172 views

By Emily Plihal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, National Red Dress Day is set to be upon us, with two walks planned to be held in Fairview and Peace River to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two spirit people. “Red Dress Day, held every May 5, originated in Canada as a movement to raise awareness about the high rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls,” says Peace River Aboriginal Interagency’s Wendy Goulet. “It was inspired by Métis artist Jaime Black’s REDress Project. While the project’s roots are primarily in Canada, Red Dress Day has gained recognition and is observed in the United States as well.” The Fairview walked will be held on May 4 at 3:30 p.m. starting at 10300-118 Street and ending at Hemstock Park….

