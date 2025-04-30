Ghislain Picard to take on Associate Professor role

By Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Former Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador (AFNQL) Chief Ghislain Picard will continue his work on behalf of the Indigenous community with a new role. Picard will be taking on the role of Associate Professor at the University of Montreal’s Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) and the chair of the First Nations Executive Education (FNEE) advisory committee. His appointment to the position of Associate Professor, along with his greater involvement in FNEE, will enable a wider audience in the business community to benefit from his vast experience and expertise on both the historical and current issues facing Indigenous people, FNEE co-initiator Ken Rock said. “Ghislain Picard is a giant of modern Quebec history. Throughout his career, he has worked tirelessly for…



