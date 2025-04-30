Opportunity looking into Calling Lake daycare for one to five year olds

National News
By Pearl Lorentzen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter M.D. of Opportunity is looking at the feasibility of a two-room daycare in Calling Lake for kids aged one to five years old. The second survey into the daycare needs in Calling Lake focused on the need by age group. The survey received 25 responses, some for multiple children. Of these, 29 children aged five to 12 years old needed care before and after school. This would be an hour before school, a few hours after school, and days the school was closed. A further 12 needed full-time day care and four part-time day care. Of these, two part-time and three full-time were infants (under 12 months old). Council gave direction to administration on how to proceed at the April 23 council meeting….

