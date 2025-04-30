Kahnawake: Decision-makers sign Oath of Office

By Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The two people who will act as Decision Makers for the Kahnawake Administrative Tribunal signed their respective Oaths of Office last Thursday, thereby kicking off their five-year terms. Brandon Montour and Aubrey Charette both signed their Oath of Office, confirming their appointment by a Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Executive Directive on February 3, which is part of the ongoing implementation of the Kahnawake Justice Act, the MCK said The Administrative Tribunal is a cornerstone of the Justice Act, and it reviews and corrects administrative decisions, offering a more flexible and user-friendly alternative to traditional courts. Montour is a McGill University Faculty of Law graduate and holds multiple degrees. He is currently pursuing his doctorate at the University of Toronto’s faculty of law….
