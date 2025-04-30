Quebec First Nation trials new anti-bullying technique

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A small Mohawk community near Montreal is taking steps to address youth violence by implementing an internationally recognized anti-bullying program, supported by federal funding. The program will roll out over the next few years in Kanesatake with a goal of giving youth the tools to reclaim their identity and social responsibility. Bullying in Indigenous communities is a serious issue, especially in schools. Almost a third of First Nations youth across the country have experienced traditional bullying or cyberbullying. But it’s just one of many challenges facing local youth in Kanesatake. Jeremy Teiawenniserate Tomlinson, executive director of the Kanesatake Health Center, said in addition to physical violence, emotional and psychological violence is prevalent in schools. The community is also dealing with…



Register This content is for Print Subscription Only members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice