Iroquois Caucus signs trade protocol agreement

By Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake announced late last week that it was one of the signees of a new nation-to-nation trade protocol agreement between the member communities of the Iroquois Caucus. The agreement seeks to revitalize traditional trade relationships and promote cooperation based on shared values of peace, power, and a good mind, the MCK said. The agreement was signed at the Iroquois Caucus General Assembly last week in Akwesasne. The agreement was signed by representatives from all six participating councils: the MCK, the Six Nations Elected Council, the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, the Mohawk Council of Kanehstake, the Mohawk Council of Tyendinaga and the Oneida Council. “Together, they represent over 75,000 people and include three of the most populous Haudenosaunee territories…



