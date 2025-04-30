Memorial University names new president as school faces ‘horrible’ morale

-CP-Officials at Newfoundland and Labrador’s only university named a new president Wednesday, two years after the school’s former head was removed amid questions about her claims of Indigenous heritage. Janet Morrison is currently the president and vice-chancellor of Ontario’s Sheridan College, and will begin her new role at Memorial University in St. John’s in August. The university is grappling with crumbling infrastructure, financial shortfalls and low morale, but Morrison vowed to tackle the problems by building trust and community among the administration, students and staff. “Being the only university in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador … really offers this unique opportunity for students, for faculty and staff to cultivate shared purpose,” she told reporters during a press conference in St. John’s. “There are challenges, there are absolutely challenges, I…
