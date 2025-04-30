Turtle Island News celebrates 27 years of Earth Day!

Turtle Island News annual Earth Day tree give away a tree…ific success! Photos Jim C. Powless There were hazelnut trees, sugar maples, apple trees and lots and lots of smiles as Six Nations turned out in droves to mark Turtle Island News’ 27th annual Earth Day tree-give away! The annual Earth Day event turned Turtle Island News’ parking lot into a forest with both fruit trees and of course what has become an Earth Day staple hundreds of white pines and cedars! A smiling Karen Russell dropped by Turtle Island News armed with a big smile. “They gave me a cedar tree,” she said. “I think it is wonderful. It could not be better. They are very giving, helpful and informative. If you have questions, they have all the answers.”…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice