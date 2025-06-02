National News
ticker

Haldimand OPP find human remains in fatal fire

June 2, 2025 82 views

 HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County emergency services responding to a fully engulfed house fire at a Kinross Street, Caledonia address early  Sunday, May 11, 2025 found human remains within the structure. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment, Haldimand County Fire Department, and Paramedic Services responded at about 3:32 a.m.to a fire at a Kinross Street, in the town of Caledonia. Upon arrival firefighters found a fully enguled house fire and were able to extinquish th blaze, however,  human remains were found inside the home.  The identity of the deceased remains under investigation. The Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshall, the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. The fire is not being…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

GNWT employees may get bonus for speaking Indigenous languages

June 2, 2025 116

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North GWNT employees who learn one of the…

Read more
National News

Tetlit Gwich’in to film climate change documentary on moose hunt

June 2, 2025 179

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Hunters, Elders and youth are organizing a…

Read more