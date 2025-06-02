Haldimand OPP find human remains in fatal fire

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County emergency services responding to a fully engulfed house fire at a Kinross Street, Caledonia address early Sunday, May 11, 2025 found human remains within the structure. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment, Haldimand County Fire Department, and Paramedic Services responded at about 3:32 a.m.to a fire at a Kinross Street, in the town of Caledonia. Upon arrival firefighters found a fully enguled house fire and were able to extinquish th blaze, however, human remains were found inside the home. The identity of the deceased remains under investigation. The Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshall, the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. The fire is not being…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice