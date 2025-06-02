National News
GNWT employees may get bonus for speaking Indigenous languages

June 2, 2025 115 views

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North GWNT employees who learn one of the nine official Indigenous languages of the Northwest Territories may be eligible for a bonus under ongoing development of the Indigenous Recruitment Framework. A report highlighting the goals and progress of the program, now in its second year of operation, was released on Tuesday. “The GNWT recognizes the importance of sustained investment in Indigenous employment and is committed to building a representative, inclusive public service that reflects the population it serves,” said Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek. “Departmental Indigenous Employment Plans are driving meaningful progress and accountability. “We’re seeing more departments take ownership of their targets, explore innovative hiring approaches, and prioritize the advancement of Indigenous employees. This is about changing systems to create lasting opportunity.”…

