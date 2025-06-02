Tetlit Gwich’in to film climate change documentary on moose hunt

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Hunters, Elders and youth are organizing a fall moose hunt and will be filming the expedition with the help of a cash injection from the Arctic Inspiration Prize (AIP). ‘Wisdom from the Water’ was awarded $30,000 during the May 13 AIP ceremony in Ottawa, one of 12 teams to receive a prize from the overall $3.7-million annual charitable event. “It’s still sinking in,” said Tetlit Gwich’in Chief Elizabeth Wright. “We’re very excited. “The youth will have this documented for further use, so that other youth who are not on the trip will be able to see it.” Wright said the idea came out of last year’s fall moose hunt, where a group of 15 youth joined hunters, Elders and other mentors…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice