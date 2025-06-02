Heiltsuk Nation ratification feast brings written constitution into force

By Brieanna Charlebois The Heiltsuk Nation has ratified its written constitution through a celebratory feast in Bella Bella, B.C. Marilyn Slett, the nation’s elected chief, called it a “monumental day” that comes after two decades of development and consultation. “It’s hard to put into words how big it is. It’s definitely a day of celebration and reflection on everything that brought us to the day,” Slett said of Friday’s feast. The Heiltsuk Nation approved the adoption of a written constitution for the First Nation on British Columbia’s central coast in February. That followed six months of engagement with more than 2,000 Heiltsuk members in Bella Bella, Nanaimo and Vancouver. The nation said 67 per cent of the 725 people who voted on the referendum were in favour of the constitution….



