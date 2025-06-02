National News
Coalition of First Nations contest the Mineral Tenure Agreement

By John Wirth, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News In Canada, provincial governments hold jurisdiction over many aspects of mining.  These include the development and enforcement of mining regulations, the issuance of permits and licenses for mineral exploration and extraction, and the negotiation of agreements with mining companies. These agreements encompass critical areas such as environmental protection, royalty payments, and community benefit arrangements. With high tariffs on Canadian exports looming, gold prices have reached record highs this year, likely due to market uncertainty. Meanwhile, a powerful coalition has formed to challenge the Mineral Tenure Agreement policy change. In its challenge, the Gitxaała Nation is standing with the full support of The Union of British Columbian Indian Chiefs (UBCIC). Furthermore, The First Nations Leadership Council (FNLC) and British Columbia Civil…

