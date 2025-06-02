With land transfer deal, once-displaced Lyackson First Nation prepares to return home

By Julie Chadwick, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews After fighting to reestablish its main village site for more than four generations, the Lyackson First Nation is mapping out a new and hopeful future. The “Vancouver Island” community of roughly 230 people has regained ownership of a 312-hectare land parcel alongside Cowichan Tribes — building on decades of advocacy and work to regain what was lost during colonization. “This village site will forever change the trajectory of the Leey’qsun Mustimuhw for our community today and future generations,” said Lyackson Chief Laxele’wuts’aat Chief Shana Thomas on May 22. “We have a lot of work to do to prepare, but our community is ready to take on that work.” Traditionally, Lyackson’s winter village T’eet’qe’ had sat at the mouth of the Quw’utsun and…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice