National News
ticker

With land transfer deal, once-displaced Lyackson First Nation prepares to return home

June 2, 2025 124 views

By Julie Chadwick, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews After fighting to reestablish its main village site for more than four generations, the Lyackson First Nation is mapping out a new and hopeful future. The “Vancouver Island” community of roughly 230 people has regained ownership of a 312-hectare land parcel alongside Cowichan Tribes — building on decades of advocacy and work to regain what was lost during colonization. “This village site will forever change the trajectory of the Leey’qsun Mustimuhw for our community today and future generations,” said Lyackson Chief Laxele’wuts’aat Chief Shana Thomas on May 22. “We have a lot of work to do to prepare, but our community is ready to take on that work.” Traditionally, Lyackson’s winter village T’eet’qe’ had sat at the mouth of the Quw’utsun and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Haldimand OPP find human remains in fatal fire

June 2, 2025 83

 HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County emergency services responding to a fully engulfed house fire at…

Read more
National News

GNWT employees may get bonus for speaking Indigenous languages

June 2, 2025 116

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North GWNT employees who learn one of the…

Read more