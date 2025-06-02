Catching Babies at Home – Cree midwifery celebrates historic milestone

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation An amendment to provincial regulations governing midwifery that took effect May 22 enables Indigenous trainees in community-based programs to provide full perinatal care throughout pregnancy, birth and new life. The change follows a campaign by the Cree Health Board, the Inuulitsivik Health Centre, the Ordre des sages-femmes du Québec and other organizations. “We changed the law,” said Jasmine Chatelain, managing director of the CHB midwifery education program. “Now our students are no longer limited and can learn all requirements for becoming a licensed midwife. The by-product is that Indigenous people can become midwives.” The health board’s groundbreaking midwifery training program, Eeyou Istchee Pimâtîsuwin Chiskutimâchuwin (EIPC), launched last July with four learners in Chisasibi and one in Waskaganish. But they were legally…



