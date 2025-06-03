Province eyes Meteor Lake Wetland for conservation

By Abigail Popple, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Rocky Mountain Goat The Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship is considering giving the Wildlife Management Area designation to the Meteor Lake Wetland, an area in the Robson Valley along the upper Fraser River. The roughly 2,400-hectare area contains at least 15 different wetland ecological communities, including bogs, marshes, and shallow open-water wetlands, according to a letter the Ministry sent to the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George in early May. The designation is a long-term conservation strategy that establishes guidelines for conserving important fish and wildlife habitat, the ministry said in a statement to The Goat. “WMAs [Wildlife Management Areas] often concurrently provide for a range of opportunities for public access, including day hiking, hunting and fishing, wildlife viewing, scientific research…



