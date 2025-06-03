Mix of new and returning faces after Métis Nation-Saskatchewan election

By Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator Election Day for the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan took place on May 24, and as the unofficial results posted last indicated, three positions were too close to officially call. The tightest race was in Eastern Region 2, where only two votes separated Brent Digness and Nancy Duns, 96 and 94 respectively. The position of vice president also saw a narrow lead by Michelle LeClair with 1,788 votes to Karen Larocque’s 1,706. Jason McKay also ran for the position, garnering 1,483 votes. The treasurer position was another strong race with five candidates running—Jeremy Denomie, Myra Malboeuf, Dale McAuley, Beth Westfall, and Patricia Young. Denomie leads with 1,248 votes, followed closely by McAuley with 1,205. Digness, LeClair, and Denomie have been elected, but subject to…



