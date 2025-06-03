National News
ticker

Mix of new and returning faces after Métis Nation-Saskatchewan election

June 3, 2025 35 views

By Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator Election Day for the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan took place on May 24, and as the unofficial results posted last indicated, three positions were too close to officially call. The tightest race was in Eastern Region 2, where only two votes separated Brent Digness and Nancy Duns, 96 and 94 respectively. The position of vice president also saw a narrow lead by Michelle LeClair with 1,788 votes to Karen Larocque’s 1,706. Jason McKay also ran for the position, garnering 1,483 votes. The treasurer position was another strong race with five candidates running—Jeremy Denomie, Myra Malboeuf, Dale McAuley, Beth Westfall, and Patricia Young. Denomie leads with 1,248 votes, followed closely by McAuley with 1,205. Digness, LeClair, and Denomie have been elected, but subject to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Bill 5 amendments don’t address ‘true issue’, says grand chief

June 3, 2025 9

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com Mushkegowuk Council’s grand chief is calling on the Ontario…

Read more
National News

‘This is an epidemic’: Retired OPP sergeant channels grief into action

June 3, 2025 13

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com ​After losing their 15-year-old nephew to a drug-related killing,…

Read more