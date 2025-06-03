National News
Statistics show homelessness on the rise in Cold Lake

June 3, 2025 32 views

By Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week The Cold Lake John Howard Society delivered an update to City council during the May 13 regular meeting, highlighting an increase in local homelessness, mental health crises, and increased community reliance on the shelter’s services. The society’s Board Chair Candice Sutterfield and Program Manager Leona Heisler presented the 2025 first-quarter report, revealing that 154 individuals, each with unique identifiers, have accessed shelter services so far this year. That marks an increase from the same period in 2024, when 123 unique individuals were served in the first quarter. Of those served in 2025, 74 per cent had been homeless for more than six months, and nearly 90 per cent reported co-occurring mental health and substance use issues—highlighting a growing complexity in…

